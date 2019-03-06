Young Dolph Addresses $500K Jack Move, Says He’s “Blessed”

Young Dolph was recently liberated of $500,000 worth of cash and jewelry, but if you let him tell it’s not a big deal. After getting stopped to chat in LAX, the Memphis rapper says he’s too “blessed” and even wished his haters well.

TMZ reports:

The Memphis MC told us why he’s isn’t mad about the nearly $500k worth of goods he lost in the smash-and-grab heist last week. We saw him at LAX, and he couldn’t have been more chill … telling us, he’s simply “too blessed and highly favored” to give a damn about material stuff.

Considering how much he lost, we wouldn’t blame him if he was pissed — but he genuinely seems at peace with it.

Check out the outlet’s chat with Young Dolph below.

Photo: Getty

