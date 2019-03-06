2 Chainz Reveals He Passed On A Jay-Z Meeting, But For A Good Reason

Did you know that 2 Chainz was this close to being under the umbrella of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation? Neither did we, but apparently it almost happened back during Jay-Z and Kanye West’s Watch The Throne days.

In the first episode to Youtube Music ‘s new series Crate Talk, 2 Chainz and OG music executive Steve Stoute chopped it up about Chainz pre-superstardom days in which Stoute revealed that strippers in ATL tried to put him on to Tity Boi’s music. But before he could get familiar with Tity Boi’s brand of Hip-Hop, manager to the stars Chaka Zulu switched the subject to Ludacris.

Later on 2 Chainz had a bombshell of his own when he revealed that he was actually in constant contact with Kanye West while Jay and Ye were in Paris working on Watch The Throne. Eventually Jigga got on the horn with Chainz and let him know “I want you to come to New York. I heard you making a lot of noise.” While anyone would jump at the opportunity to have a one-on-one with the Hip-Hop legend, Chainz ultimately turned down the meeting. Why? Well, loyalty to family.

“The only reason that I did not go is because I said ‘Can I bring my buddy Tek with me?’” Apparently for whatever reason Hov balked at the request and 2 Chainz kept his creative talents in Atlanta and made it on his own steam.

“I’m trying to tell them that bro helped me get to the point where I’m on your radar!” But Hov and his team apparently still wanted Tity Boi to hop on that private jet dolo and that’s something he just couldn’t do. We honestly can’t be mad at that. Can’t expect someone to leave behind a driving force of their success as soon as they’re given the opportunity. Least not someone with a sense of loyalty in their heart.

Check out the interview below and let us know what you would’ve done if you were in Tity Boi’s shoes at that time.

