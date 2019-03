Former Skins GM, and NFL Network/NBC Sports Washington’s Charley Casserley joins Doc to give us a breakdown on what he saw at the NFL Combine and the process. Plus who he likes in this year’s rookie QB class, Derek Carr’s status in Oakland and Josh Rosen possibly coming to DC.

Former Redskins GM Charley Casserley joins Doc Walker [Listen] was originally published on theteam980.com

