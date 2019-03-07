Dirk Nowitzki “Farewell Tour”… is it officially official?!

During this season there are two legends who may be done at the end of it. Dwayne Wade as announced that he will be retiring and has embraced all of the fan love, recognition and jersey exchanges. Dirk Nowitzki on the other hand hasn’t officially said he’s done but as Adam Silver said, if you look at him on the court, we all can see its time.

Dirk is a legend to the game and it’s completely understandable that he doesn’t want to give up the life and game he’s been playing professionally since 1998! Dirk told me and has been saying he’s taking it day by day but it’s feeling a lot better so we’ll see. In the meantime we will applaud him along the way!

