Swizz Beatz & DMX Are Back In The Studio Putting In Work [Photos]

Swizz and Dark Man X are back in the lab.

DMX had one of the greatest runs in Hip-Hop, and he’s back in the lab with one of the producers who helped make it happen. Dark Man X and Swizz Beatz have reunited back in the studio.

On Tuesday (March 5), the Yonkers rappers posted a picture of himself and Swizz in the studio, sitting at a console.

X is fresh out of prison after serving almost a year for tax evasion. He’s actually been spotted with Swizz often in the past week working on music.

Some of the past tunes the two cooked up together include “Ruff Ryders Anthem,” “Party Up (Up in Here)” and Jay-Z’s “Money, Cash, Hoes,” ft. DMX. Yep, we want to hear what they come up with, too.

X

At work with dad and uncle X🙌🏽

