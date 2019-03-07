Well the plot thickens. R. Kelly has been making headlines since Lifetime aired its docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly. From the new stories to receiving more information about old rumors, people were in shock. Some Detroiters might be shocked to find that Kelly is now being investigated for an alleged sexual interaction with a 13-year-old in Detroit.

Most Recent: Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support

According to Fox 32 in Chicago, a woman claims that Kelly had sex with her in the early 2000s when she was only 13. The then-teen says the encounter happened in a Detroit area hotel when Kelly was visiting Detroit.

Related: Jawn Murray Says ‘R. Kelly’s Household Is A Horror Film’

Detroit Police Chief James Craig was informed of this information a month ago by Chicago police and has since reached out to the woman.

Related: R. Kelly Finally Speaks In 2-Part Interview With Gayle King On CBS This Morning [Video]

The story is developing and we will provide updates as they become available.

R. Kelly Being Investigated For Having Sex With Detroit Teen was originally published on www.kissdetroit.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: