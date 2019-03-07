Whoopi Goldberg Hasn’t Been Seen In A Month Because She’s Been Battling With Pneumonia

It’s certainly a shock how many stories are popping up as of late about people, Black women in particular, battling with pneumonia. First it was Kim Porter, who passed unexpectedly of lobar pneumonia late last year, then it was Tamera Mowry-Housley, who was out for a week with what developed into viral pneumonia. Now, Whoopi Goldberg has it, and the effects are pretty serious, because the 63-year-old hasn’t been seen at her seat on The View since February 6.

Co-host Joy Behar shared on February 20 that Goldberg was recovering from the illness.

“She’s not feeling well,” Behar said, according to PEOPLE. “She’s actually recovering from pneumonia. I saw her last night and she’s very funny still, and we had big laughs. She’s getting there, she’s on the mend.”

But again, that was two weeks ago, and she hasn’t been seen since.

However, on Saturday, the ABC show’s social media page posted a picture of Goldberg, assuring fans that she was on her way back to the table very soon.

“Sending good vibes to this lady!” they wrote. “She’s on the mend recovering from pneumonia and we look forward to having her back at @TheViewABC table soon!”

According to the CDC, since 2016, 48,632 people actually died of the infection, which inflames one’s air sacs.

Pneumonia can be caused by any virus affecting the respiratory tract, as well as by bacteria left behind from a cold or flu, fungal infections, and by inhaling particles into your lungs, particularly after vomiting. Those over 65 are at increased risk for it, as are those who are in environments where there is a lot of dust, chemicals and pollution. You’re also at increased risk if you abuse alcohol or smoke, if you have a weak immune system, if you recently had major surgery or you have been hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

Experts recommend getting the flu and pneumococcal vaccine, not smoking, practicing good hygiene and making an effort to ensure you’re eating a balanced diet and are active to help prevent the possibility that you might get pneumonia.

As for Goldberg’s recovery, she is reportedly supposed to host a Love Rocks NYC benefit with comedian Martin Short tomorrow. There has been no mention of a cancellation, so an appearance will certainly confirm that she’s on the mend. Fingers crossed!

