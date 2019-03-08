Woodstock 2019: Jay-Z, Janelle Monáe & More Slated to Perform

It’s been almost 50 years since 400,000 bodies gathered in New York’s Catskill Mountains for Woodstock, the nearly four-day music festival that would go down in history as the place where kids “saw that they were part of a greater organism,” as stated by Joni Mitchell. And this year, Woodstock’s founder is looking to do it all again.

Variety reports that 20 acts are slated to perform at Woodstock 50, which takes place from August 16-18 of this year. And it’s not just about rock and roll. Multiple hip-hop acts are reportedly on the lineup, according to sources, including headliners Jay-Z and Chance Rapper. They’ll rock the main stages alongside the Black Keys and Dead Co., with Janelle Monáe, Run the Jewels and multiple others also reportedly billed to perform.

Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Janelle Monáe, and Kacey Musgraves are also said to be finalizing their commitments https://t.co/Q5Ns40tkML — Variety (@Variety) March 7, 2019

“We are thrilled with all the excitement about Woodstock 50, but we have an obligation to our fans, artists and partners, to do things the right way,” Michael Lang, co-creator of the OG Woodstock and the mastermind behind the 2019 iteration, said in a statement to Variety. “We are in the final stages of laying the groundwork and can’t wait to stage this once-in-a-lifetime event. We’ll be officially announcing the lineup and ticket on-sale soon, stay tuned!”

Lang did not confirm or deny any names on the tentative lineup, but the festival will reportedly take place at Watkins Glen, where it is hoped that 75,000 or 125,000 people will be able to attend. Of course, neither of those numbers touch the headcount of the original festival, but chances are it will still be a pretty monumental event. Besides, anything sounds better than the Fyre Festival at this point. Are we right or are we right?

Who else would you like to see rock the Woodstock stage this year? You can read more about Woodstock 50 here.

