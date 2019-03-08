A few days ago it was announced that Will Smith decided he wasn’t going to participate in the sequel to DC’s Suicide Squad due to scheduling conflicts, but his replacement just might make people forget all about his performance in the first struggle film of the franchise.

According to Deadline, British heartthrob Idris Elba is slated to take over the role of Deadshot in the James Gunn helmed sequel and though nothing is set in stone as of yet, we’re already loving this move. What is a done deal though is Stringer Bell’s hosting duties for this weeks Saturday Night Live with musical guest host Khalid in tow.

Check out the comedic SNL spot below and let us know if you’re feeling Idris Elba potentially replacing Will Smith as Deadshot in Suicide Squad below.

Idris Elba In Talks To Replace Will Smith in 'Suicide Squad, Hosting 'SNL'

