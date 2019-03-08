Two-time world champion boxer Gervonta Davis has a warrant out for his arrest, but police say the original report on the incident is not entirely true.
An arrest warrant for one count of misdemeanor assault was issued for junior lightweight world titleholder Gervonta Davis following an altercation at a mall in McLean, Virginia on Feb. 17, Fairfax County Police said.
According to reports Davis allegedly had a run-in with a man at an ATM at the Tysons Galleria in suburban Washington, D.C., and then as police arrived to investigate the matter, began to bicker with them before shoving an officer.
When checking the weekend crime report for the county, police say the incident involving Davis didn’t make the news release because they didn’t feel it met their standards for the release.
Source:WMAR2News
Police: Boxer Davis Didn’t Shove Officers At Virginia Mall was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com