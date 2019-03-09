Beverly Bond, who is the creator of Black Girls Rock, stopped by to speak with Angie Ange for International Womens Day. She has been a great inspiration to others and has created a foundation for showcasing the amazing works Black Girls are doing everyday. This year is the inaugural Black Girls Rock Fest and Angie was very excited to be a part of it. Events were held Friday, Saturday and Sunday was the Finale. Angie hosted with performances by Jasmine Sullivan, Elle Varner and more!

