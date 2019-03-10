Someone Paid R. Kelly’s Child Support Bill, Released From Jail

R. Kelly is a free man, again. Yesterday (Mar. 9), the singer paid the $160,000 in back child support he owed and was thus released from jail.

The question now is, who paid the bill? Because it wasn’t R’uh. He even spoke to assembled reporters after leaving the Cook County Jail.

Reports the Chicago Tribune:

“Thanks for the order, guys,’’ Kelly said as he stood behind several microphones set up by reporters and cameramen who earlier had been ordered to move onto a sidewalk away from the jail gates.

Grasping a white manila folder with his right hand, he gesticulated with his left hand, saying, “I promise you we’re gonna straighten all this stuff out. … That’s all I can say right now.’’

“I love my fans. I love y’all … appreciate it,’’ he said as the side door of a black van slid open and he entered. An adoring female fan told him she loved him and pleaded with Kelly to touch her hand.

Cara Smith, chief policy officer at the sheriff’s office, said a check for the full amount of Kelly’s back child support had been handed over to the circuit court clerk’s office.

A copy of the receipt does not list who paid the amount owed, $161,663, because the benefactor chose to remain anonymous.

The woman who previously posted R. Kelly’s bail has been receiving threats, so you can’t blame them. But what are the odds that said benefactor is a fan or woman?

The struggle continues.

