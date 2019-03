2Chainz takes you somewhere in Los Angeles for a fancy party with a 70s vibe you’ll probably wish you were invited too.

The “Rule The World” record off of his latest album, Rap Or Go To The League, features Ariana Grande singing effortlessly over the Hit-Maka produced track. And with the Amerie “Why Don’t We Fall In Love” sample, this song easily became one of my top favorites off the project.

Press play and enjoy the vibe.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: