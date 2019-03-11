Nelly, FloRida and TLC Announce Summer 2019 Tour

B2K’s #MillenniumTour may have started “a thing!” Look who’s up next to hit the road! Music icons Nelly, TLC and FloRida have teamed up to hit an amphitheater near you!

Produced by #LiveNation the tour will span across 21 dates and cities including Atlanta, Toronto, Austin and Detroit. Tickets go on sale Friday March 15th, pre-sale begins Tuesday March 12th!

Gather ya coins and ya apple jeans, boots and furs! (Well, it’s a summer tour so maybe not the Furs)

You can see all of the tour dates below.

Tuesday, Jul 23 – Tuscaloosa, AL, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Wednesday, Jul 24 – Atlanta, GA, Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Friday, Jul 26 – Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

Saturday, Jul 27 – Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tuesday, Jul 30 – Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

Wednesday, Jul 31 – Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Thursday, Aug 01 – Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Saturday, Aug 03 – Gilford, NH, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Wednesday, Aug 07 – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

Thursday, Aug 08 – Pittsburgh, PA, KeyBank Pavilion

Friday, Aug 09 – Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sunday, Aug 11 – Boston, MA, The Xfinity Center

Thursday, Aug 15 – Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center

Saturday, Aug 17 – Detroit, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sunday, Aug 18 – Chicago, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Nelly and TLC only)

Tuesday, Aug 20 – Rogers, AR, The Walmart AMP

Thursday, Aug 22 – Austin, TX, Austin360 Amphitheater

Friday, Aug 23 – Houston, TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tuesday, Aug 27 – El Paso, TX, Don Haskins Center

Friday, Aug 30 – Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

Saturday, Aug 31 – Irvine, CA, FivePoint Amphitheatre

