Meet Megan Pete, more affectionately known to the internets as Meg Thee Stallion. Standing at 5 feet, 10 inches tall, the 24-year-old rapper is taking the music industry by storm with hard-hitting freestyles that have her going viral on the regular.

Meg is from Houston — a city we are forever indebted to because: Beyoncé, Solange, Chamillionaire — and her nickname is a reference to her height, beauty, and thickness. Currently signed to 300 Entertainment, Meg holds no punches when it comes to discussing her male counterparts, and it’s that energy that has both men and women completely obsessed. The twerking helps… but it isn’t just about that “Soufside ass.” Nah, Meg got bars.

https://twitter.com/RDMXV/status/1105155377656664065

Enthusiasm noted.

“I don’t even chase liquor, why would I chase a n*gga?/He say I should be nicer, well ya d*ck should be bigger…” are just a select few of the viral lyrics in her recent Beats1 freestyle, and we can’t find the lie.

Hit the flip for Meg Thee Stallion moments (freestyles, photos, and more) that has social media losing it, and check out her 2018 Tina Snow EP here.

All the Times Houston Rapper Meg Thee Stallion Rapped Her Ass Off was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: