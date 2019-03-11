Who knew A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was this popular (no shots). Last Friday (March 8) a riot erupted at the Queens Center Mall at A Boogie’s book signing event inside the building.

CBS reported that a few hours before the Bronx rapper’s autograph session was scheduled to begin, the crowd inside the mall became unruly and after a few fist fights broke out the crowd decided it was a good a time as any to begin looting stores inside the shopping center.

“They fought in Foot Locker, and people were stealing shirts while they were fighting,” one witness said.

Several hours after the madness erupted, the mall and rapper posted on social media that the event was cancelled. Police say as those posts circulated, the crowds began to subside.

Once police arrived on the scene the anarchy was put under control and two people were taken into custody. No word yet on whether A Boogie’s autograph session is going to be rescheduled but at least now they know to hire way more security should they decide to attempt another one.

Check out video of the wildness below.

Fans of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Rioted & Looted At Mall In Queens was originally published on hiphopwired.com

