Report: Landon Collins To Sign a 6-Year, $84 Million Dollar Deal With The Redskins

Former Giants star Safety Landon Collins is reportedly coming to D.C.

Collins will reportedly sign a 6-year deal with the Redskins for $84 Million Dollars. He will receive $45 million in guaranteed money. The deal is the largest contract for a Safety in NFL History.

The deal, which comes during the NFL’s legal tampering period and can’t be made official until Wednesday.

Landon Collins just told me he will go to the #Skins. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 11, 2019

Collins, 25, made three consecutive Pro Bowls in his last three seasons with the Giants. He became a free agent after the team decided not to give him the franchise tag.

The former University of Alabama star will join fellow former Crimson Tide members Jonathan Allen, Ryan Anderson and De’Ron Payne on the defensive side for the Skins.

