Josè Canseco Alleges A-Rod Cheated On J.Lo With His Ex-Wife Jessica

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged over the weekend, but not everyone is happy for them.
Last night Jose Canseco tweeted claims that Rodriguez has been messing with his ex-wife Jessica behind J.Lo’s back:
Watching “World of Dance” watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is.
He continued:
He said, “Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of sh** stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez.”
Canseco also challenged Rodriguez to a boxing or an MMA match.
It sounds like Canseco is trying to bait A-Rod into wrestling or something. Do you believe there is any truth to what he’s saying?
