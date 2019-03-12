Maryland’s Unemployment Rate the Lowest in a Decade

Good news from the State Department of Labor Licensing and Regulation!

Maryland’s unemployment rate fell to just 3.7%. That’s the lowest it has been since April 2008. That’s also 0.3 percentage points below the national average.

Maryland added 3,100 jobs in January, according to the preliminary survey data.

Compared with this time last year, Maryland jobs are up by 23,500, for an increase of 0.9%. Private sector jobs have also grown, with 22,600 jobs added over the year, an increase of 1.0%.

