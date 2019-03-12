Autumn-Joi and Karen Clark of Foxy 107.1/104.3 talk R.Kelly and Micheal Jackson for the Hollywood Crunch: Mukbang Edition.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

Autumn-Joi Live Hollywood Crunch : Mukbang Edition was originally published on Hiphopnc.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: