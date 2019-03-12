Vitamin Of The Day: Will it be Easy, No…Will It Be Worth It…YES!

In case you missed the Vitamin Of The day on the Quick Silva Show… The Vitamin was “Will it be Easy, No…Will It Be Worth It…YES!” You have to realize that your journey to success WILL NOT be easy. Nothing that’s worth having is an easy journey. Quick silva says that you have to get over the fact that it’s not going to be a walk in the park on the way to your destiny. He stressed at the end of the goal it will be worth it! If you want to see the full message, watch the vitamin above.

was originally published on 92q.com

