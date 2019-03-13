Already? Raz B Almost Quit B2K’s Millennium Tour

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
We’re only a week into the biggest reunion tour of the year and there’s already trouble in the throwback paradise.
Raz B took to social media last night (March 12) to announce that he was quitting B2K’s Millennium Tour because he doesn’t feel safe. The video has since been deleted but in a clip saved by the Shade Room, Raz B sayas, “I don’t feel safe because I feel like Chris Stokes is around. So guess what? I’m off the tour. Good luck to everybody. No disrespect to Omari because he’s my brother. Omari, if you want to come talk to me and you want me to do the tour, I’ll do the tour, but I’m officially off the tour.”
The singer went on to say, “Oh, guess what? I guess we’re about to shoot the new ‘Surviving Chris Stokes’ movie, right? So call Lifetime ’cause I’m ready to talk.”
Over the past decade, Raz B accused his group’s former manager, Chris Stokes, of molesting him as a kid. He suspected the other group members were sexually abused, too, but Omarion issued a statement around the time of the allegations denying it. Stokes has also denied the claims.
It’s unclear what truly went down over the past week or so, but today Raz B returned to social media to offer insight on the sudden decision he decided to overturn.
“I am a work in progress,” he said. “I look forward to continuing the Millennium Tour for our fans. You all deserve it!”
See fan reactions below:
