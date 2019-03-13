In cased you missed the Vitamin of the day on the Quick Silva Show…The Vitamin was “Positivity is a choice.” Changing our perspective can be the difference between seeing a situation negatively or positively. You will find that creating a positive space to react and process situations can create an inner peace that no one can take away. Try to see everyone situation with a positively perspective and see that doesn’t change your stance.

Vitamin Of The Day: Positivity is a Choice was originally published on 92q.com

