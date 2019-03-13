Musician, actor and activist Common is sure to be on the bestsellers list again this spring with the release of his latest memoir, Let Love Have The Last Word.

According to publishing giant Simon & Schuster, the memoir is an “inspiring exploration of how love and mindfulness can build communities and allow you to take better control of your life through actions and words.”

Common believes that the phrase “let love have the last word” is not just a declaration. It is a statement of purpose.

This is his second memoir since 2012’s One Day It’ll All Make Sense. A New York Times Best Seller, Common’s first memoir focused on his childhood in Chicago’s turbulent south side and his ultimate evolution to become one of hip hop’s most instrumental artists of our time.

Let Love Have The Last Word has received rave reviews from artists including Quincy Jones, James McBride and Queen Latifah. The memoir will be released on May 7, 2019, and is currently available for pre-order at Common’s website.

Common To Release New Memoir About Love was originally published on kissrichmond.com