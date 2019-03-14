Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y “Garage Talk,” YBN Almighty Jay “Let Me Breathe” & More | Daily Visuals 3.13.19

Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y have really been going hard with visual releases ever since dropping their latest project 2009 and in what seems to be a weekly exercise the two MC’s keep the work a-coming.

For their clip to their album cut “Garage Talk” Wiz and Spitta utilize some black-and-white animation to help them create an entertaining and memorable visual. Kinda surprised they didn’t just flaunt their luxury automobiles for this joint. We mean it is dubbed “Garage Talk,” but whatever.

And after suffering the biggest of L’s in the rap game this past weekend, YBN Almighty Jay gets back on his grind and releases “Let Me Breathe” which addresses some of the more controversial moments in his young rap career. Y’all don’t want no smoke with his Rap-A-Lot family.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from G Herbo, 42 Dugg featuring Yo Gotti, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA & CURREN$Y – “GARAGE TALK”

YBN ALMIGHTY JAY – “LET ME BREATHE”

G HERBO – “WILT CHAMBERLAIN”

BENNY BLANCO, TAINY, SELENA GOMEZ & J BALVIN – “I CAN’T GET ENOUGH”

42 DUGG FT. YO GOTTI – “YOU DA ONE”

