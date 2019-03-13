Seasoned Slaps: A 72-Year-Old Grandfather Is Making Trap Beats [Video]

Once again it is proven that age is nothing but a number. A senior citizen has emerged as a drum machine master.

As spotted on CBS News, a Chicago native has seemingly found his true calling with music. After being ordered to stay home by his doctor Arthur Dubois made use of the time by studying production. Fast forward about a couple of years and the 72-year-old is now proficient at making trap instrumentals.

On March 4 he placed a call to Haven Studios in his Southside neighborhood. When owner Andre “Add-2” Daniels met Dubois in person he was stunned on how good his tracks were. “When the bass dropped, my face went into full shock. His beats sounded exactly like the beats I hear my 16, 17, 21-year-old mentees rapping to,” Daniels explained. “I thought it was a fluke. I went to the next one and it was just as good, then the next and the next. Each time I was in pure disbelief.”

Daniels was so impressed he filmed the footage and shared it on social media. The videos quickly went viral eventually grabbing the attention of many in the music industry. “Add-2” has since created a Twitter account for Dubois @BeatsByArthur. The grandfather of three showed his appreciation with a heartfelt post. “I would like to thank all of you for supporting me and appreciating my music. It warms my heart.”

I would like to thank all of you for supporting me and appreciating my music.

It warms my heart.

Whatever your passionate is persue it.

No matter the obstacles or criticisms

Stay with your passion and follow your dreams. — BeatsByArthur (@BeatsByArthur) March 12, 2019

The news network also mentions there is talk about creating a movie about his life. You can hear a snippet of his work below.

Bruh!! Today I met a 72yr old producer who makes TRAP MUSIC!! He said the doctor told him to stay in the house but instead of wasting away he used the time to teach himself how to produce beats. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 I'M SO INSPIRED!!! pic.twitter.com/10XIuH8vDe — Add-2 (@ADD2theMC) March 5, 2019

Photo: Getty

Seasoned Slaps: A 72-Year-Old Grandfather Is Making Trap Beats [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: