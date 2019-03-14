Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Caught on Camera Driving 105 MPH

A video posted to Instagram is raising a few questions for Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson.

According to TMZ, the quarterback was driving 105 mph while holding his phone in his hand. The video also showed a seat-belt light on the dashboard, showing that someone in the car may not have been buckled up.

The video is no longer on his Instagram account.

