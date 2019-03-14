CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Caught on Camera Driving 105 MPH

Leave a comment
As a Ravens rookie, Lamar Jackson had the NFLs worst fumbling habit. He should improve in 2019.

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

A video posted to Instagram is raising a few questions for Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson.

According to TMZ, the quarterback was driving 105 mph while holding his phone in his hand. The video also showed a seat-belt light on the dashboard, showing that someone in the car may not have been buckled up.

The video is no longer on his Instagram account.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Caught on Camera Driving 105 MPH was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close