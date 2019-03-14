I’m The New 2Pac! A List Of Artists Who’ve Compared Themselves To The Late Rapper

It seems a rapper’s career isn’t complete until they’ve compared themselves to 2Pac.

T.I. was the latest artist to align himself with the deceased rapper. On Wednesday, Tip posted a collage of pictures of himself on Instagram and captioned the post:

“Any way you slice it… I’m the very best at what I do… impossible to duplicate… accept no substitution!!! When you get done buuuulshittin’… Riddle me this…. Who since 2Pac has maintained as much consistent diversity within music genres, businesses & other opportunities? I’ll wait…”

I don’t think Tip got the response he wanted.

Folks went in on his comment section, giving countless examples of diverse and business-savvy rappers besides him.

“What about Common, Eminem, and didn’t LL Cool J do it first,” djangelick commented.

“You are a great artist but you ain’t no 2pac! Stay humble or get humbled,” one alex_0406 wrote.

When many users started mentioning Jay-Z‘s diversity within music and business, T.I. responded, “Respectfully to da goat…what major feature film he [starred] in?”

Folks had a clapback for that as well, with one garon67 writing:

“c’mon TIP you was never the leading star in no major film….. sidekick at best ! 2 Pac was leading star in [h]is movies….. Business move and Music carrer #JayZ all day ! You definitely a legend in the game tho #facts”

The ironic thing about rappers comparing themselves to 2Pac is that they end up oversimplifying Pac in the process…

Or the comparison just ends up being wildly inaccurate.

For example, T.I. said he was the most consistently diverse rapper within music genres and businesses since Pac.

But in reality, Pac barely had any business ventures, at least in comparison to people like Jay-Z, 50 Cent or even Eminem. Although Pac developed a substantial acting career for himself, he wasn’t producing films, T.V., or buying up sports teams.

2Pac also barely appeared on tracks with pop artists, making T.I.’s “diversity within music” claim faulty as well. While Tip might can claim this title with signature songs with Justin Timberlake and Robin Thicke, Pac barely linked up with pop stars…unless you’re counting his relationship with Madonna. If anything, Pac was pop and didn’t need to do a lot of features to reach a wider audience.

So yea…

These 2Pac comparison are usually small at best and no bueno at worst.

Tip definitely isn’t the first to make such comments though. Hit the next pages to peep other artists who’ve compared themselves to Pac.

For the sake of time, I’ve kept out artists who’ve compared themselves to him in songs.

We’d be here all day.

