Traffic Reporter “Detour Dave” Dead After Long Battle With Illnesses

Local traffic reporter Dave Sandler, also known as “Detour Dave,” has died.

According to WBAL-TV, the Sandler suffered from heart and lung problems.

Sandler started working at WBAL Radio and 98 Rock in 1986, where he delivered traffic updates to the Baltimore metro area for 30 years. In 2015, Sandler published a book “Taking a Detour,” which covered his near-fatal heart attack in 2009 and his recovery.

Despite his illness, Sandler was very active on social media, keeping his friends, family and fans updated on his progress.

He was 58 years old.

I spent many days in Baltimore beltway traffic with @wbalradio Detour Dave as my navigator. I know you are now on the highway to heaven. God Bless Dave Sandler. pic.twitter.com/oll80gbN7Q — Jordan Wertlieb (@JWertlieb) March 15, 2019

