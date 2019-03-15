UPDATE: Woman Charged with Attempted Murder for Cherry Hill Shooting

UPDATE 3/15/19 12:05 PM
A 31-year-old woman is facing attempted murder charges for a shooting that left a woman and her 11-year-old son hurt in Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood.
Baltimore Police arrested Nichole George Friday. In addition to attempted first degree murder, George is facing first and second-degree assault chargers as well as handgun violations.
ORIGINAL:
Baltimore City police are investigating a double shooting that injured an 11-year-old boy and a woman.
Police say officers were called to the intersection of Round Road and Seagull Avenue around 5:50 p.m. Friday.
A 34-year-old woman was found shot in the upper body at 5:50 p.m. at Round Road and Seagull Avenue. An 11-year-old boy was also found shot; police say he “sustained at least one gunshot wound.”
Investigators believe both victims were outside when they were approached by a suspect who shot them.
