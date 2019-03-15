Nicki Minaj’s Boyfriend Kenneth Petty Pleads Guilty To Driving With Suspended License

Well this comes as no surprise. Nicki Minaj’s boyfriend, who has previously been convicted of attempted rape and first-degree manslaughter, is in trouble with the law again.

Thankfully, the registered sex offender isn’t accused of attacking anyone this time, but he did plead guilty to driving on a suspended license, new reports state.

“According to court files, obtained by TMZ, Kenneth Petty pled guilty in New York to aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Kenneth’s gotta pay $88 in fines and clear his license,” TMZ reveals. “In the docs, a police officer says he witnessed Kenneth blow through a stop sign around 1:30 AM on Sept. 13 in Long Island. Cops pulled Kenneth over and discovered he was driving on a suspended license.”

Despite her man’s latest run-in with police, Nicki Minaj seems very much in love, even referring to Petty as her “husband” while talking about his foot fetish during the most recent episode of Queen Radio.

