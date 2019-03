Before the Wizards game against the Charlotte Hornets, Lightshow made time to catch up with Angie Ange. They were able to speak about how far he has come in his career and where is planning on going. Lightshow is a DC native and has been able to represent the city in many arenas but says that this moment is very special.

Even though the Wizards lost, the crowd stayed and enjoyed the performances by MC Lyte, Naughty by Nature and of course Lightshow.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: