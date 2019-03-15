AMMO?!

Soulja Boy was arrested early Friday morning and his probation period has been extended yet again. According to TMZ, the 28-year-old rapper had a routine visit to his probation officer but was booked in jail after cops found ammunition in his house last month after they executed a search warrant. If you recall, Soulja had assault allegations at his house last month, prompting the call.

This isn’t the first time Soulja has had his probation extended. Back in 2016, it was stretched out after cops discovered a weapon during a search, resulting in the initial extension. He’s been on probation since 2014 for a weapons charge with a judge warning him (yet again) that he is not allowed to possess any firearms.

AMMO?! Soulja Boy Arrested For Probation Violation; Cops Find Ammo At His Home

