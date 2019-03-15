About Face: Disney Reinstates James Gunn As Director of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

Disney and Marvel Studios have been the talk of the town thanks to the success of its latest film, Captain Marvel, and the recent Avengers: Endgame trailer. Now the internet is buzzing after it was revealed that fired Guardians of The Galaxy director James Gunn will be back in the director’s seat for the delayed third film.

The house of the mouse first brought the hammer down on the director back in July 2018 after conservative online personalities brought to light old offensive jokes. Gunn’s termination sparked immediate controversy and was met with immediate backlash, with Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista being the most vocal about his support for Gunn signing an open letter including signatures from fellow co-stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Bradley Cooper.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 was put on hold with no release date in sight, although Gunn previously stated the film will have a 2020 release. It was widely speculated that Disney was searching for one someone to take over for the fired director, but in taking the job, would have to still use his script. But unbeknown to most, according to THR, Marvel and Disney never started that search and secretly agreed to bring Gunn back according to insiders close to the situation.

With James Gunn back, he now will be directing both the sequel to Suicide Squad—which saw Will Smith leave his role as Deadshot and Idris Elba replacing him—and Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3. Gunn, who has been silent since he initially apologized back in July, tweeted: “I am tremendously grateful to every person out there who has supported me over the past few months.”

Gunn’s rehiring is a massive victory to those who felt his termination wasn’t necessary in the first place. Looks like Disney and Marvel Studios heard those cries loud and clear and was not ready to mess up the streak of box office wins that both Guardians of the Galaxy movies have in their favor.

About Face: Disney Reinstates James Gunn As Director of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

