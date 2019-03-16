CLOSE
Alleged Audio Surfaces Of Joycelyn Savage Saying R. Kelly Told Her To Lie About Their Sexual Relationship

This audio will be hard for R. Kelly to deny.

R. Kelly is facing 10 counts of sex abuse and heading to trial. Now, some damning audio has dropped of Joycelyn Savage saying that Kelly told her to lie about their relationship.

See Also: ‘I Thought It Was A Hoax’: Sparkle Talks R. Kelly’s Marriage To Aaliyah

The Blast reportedly obtained audio of Joycelyn Savage talking to voice coach after her family found out she had a a sexual relationship with the singer. Savage does not appear to know she is being recorded.

“I told him what was going on,” she said to her voice coach. “He can’t trust me … I have to gain his trust back because he really likes me a lot.” She also said that Kelly wanted her to send a text message saying, “I lied about me and you having sex.” Savage is also scared that R. Kelly may have gave her an STD, specifically herpes.

The Blast also reports, “Joycelyn confided in her closest friends that Kelly allegedly sexually assaulted her during their first meeting, and her family firmly believes that incident started a pattern of physical and psychological abuse that resulted in total dedication to the star.”

Kelly and Savage reportedly met in 2015 when he flew her out to a show in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The audio has reportedly been give to federal investigators.

Gayle King interviewed Joycelyn Savage, 23, and  Azriel Clary, 21, during the now infamous interview.   Savage alleged that her and Clary’s parents were “out here to get money.”

Clary cried,“I’m crying because you guys don’t know the truth. You guys are believing in some fucking facade that our parents are saying. This is all fucking lies for money. And if you can’t see that, you’re ignorant and you’re stupid.”

Watch the full interview below:

Kelly was arrested Feb. 23 after surrendering to Chicago police following his indictment on the same day for 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. After spending the weekend in jail because he arguably had trouble paying the $100,000 for bail, a woman friend of his posted his bond.

Kelly was taken into custody again for failing to pay more than $160,000 in child support but was released a few days later after someone else paid his bond. The latest sex crime charges he is facing stem from attorney Michael Avenatti giving purported child porn videos that featured the singer. Avenatti said he was hired last April in connection to multiple allegations of Kelly sexually assaulting minors. He claimed to have videotaped evidence, which, despite their similarities, were apparently not the same video footage that got Kelly indicted in 2002 — and acquitted in 2008 — for child porn.

Interest in seeing Kelly charged for his alleged crimes came at the beginning of the year when the bombshell docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” aired with several women accusing him of sexually abusing them when they were underage.

Alleged Audio Surfaces Of Joycelyn Savage Saying R. Kelly Told Her To Lie About Their Sexual Relationship

