Why Mariah Carey’s “A No No” Remix Is a Big No No

On Friday (March 15), Mariah Carey dropped the remix to “A No No,” a standout bop from her 2018 album “Caution.”

The Jermaine Dupri-produced cut samples Lil Kim and Lil Cease’s 1997 classic collaboration, “Crush On You.” It was like 2005 all over again. JD pitched Mariah the perfect track and Mimi knocked it out of the park with with a few whistle notes for good measure. “A No No” is arguably the best song on the album. It was also clear as day who should helm the remix: Lil Kim.

It seemed like that was coming together according to a tweet from JD back in November 2018. Rumors even began swirling of a super remix featuring Lil Kim, Missy Elliot and hip-hop’s Cinderella, Cardi B.

Uh oh!! @LilKim just hit me “A No No” — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) November 26, 2018

Uh oh!! @MissyElliott found me in her dm “A No No” — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) November 28, 2018

MiMi added to the murmur herself during an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live that same month.

“I would love for that to happen,” Mariah told a fan asked if she would be interested in working with Cardi. “The song you guys were just playing, ‘A No No,’ which was originally Lil’ Kim’s song — we love Kim. And I was hoping the three of us could do a collaboration, that would be great.”

So, imagine the surprise (and disappointment), when Mariah recruited British-Jamaican rapper Stefflon Don for the official remix. Don held her own over the 90s-inspired cut, but her skillful wordplay doesn’t belong here.

Fans agree.

It’s with Stefflondon, we were conned 😔 #ANoNo to that remix — ⚡️🌍🙌🏾🌙 (@rockytyt) March 16, 2019

@LilKim we need you to remix the remix for #ANoNo with @MariahCarey only you can make it work #OriginalQueenBee — NathanH (@nathanhmusic) March 16, 2019

I love you queen Mimi but ummm it’s “A No No for me…..I remember you made remixes that sounded like a while new song maybe I’ll give it another listen but pic.twitter.com/8w61USVzP4 — S.E.Kenn (@sekj2) March 17, 2019

So, what happened? Mariah Carey may be an industry titan with decades in the game. But, is it possible label politics shelved what could have been a legendary collaboration?

We may never know. Thankfully, it’s not too late to release a street remix. Think about it, Mariah (and Jermaine Dupri).

You can suffer through the remix below. I’ll be listening to the original.

