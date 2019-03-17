Kodak Black Claims He Handed Sticky Fingaz Of Onyx The Fade

Kodak Black has a penchant for the outlandish statement, and the young Florida rapper once again proved that point in a recent video. Taking to Instagram Live, Kodak claims he punched Sticky Fingaz of Onyx fame in the face and discovered the veteran rapper was allegedly walking around with a fake gun.

In the video clip, Kodak is seen talking to fans about the alleged incident although he doesn’t say where or when it happened. What is clear is that Kodak was clearly agitated by Sticky’s presence.

“I ain’t like his old head energy, ’cause I don’t really like older people like that,” Kodak shared. “I’m a ’90s baby. I don’t got no respect for y’all. So, this n*gga he was on my bus, like…I ain’t never say this, but tonight I’m gonna say it. This f*ck n*gga, he was playing crazy on my bus, and I ain’t like that. I ain’t even know why my cousin let this f*ck n*gga or where he met this n*gga at.”

Kodak goes on to explain that he punched Sticky and then rummaged through the rapper’s bag in where he discovered the alleged fake firearm. Quite a wild story, if true.

Check out the video of Kodak Black claiming he gave Sticky Fingaz the fade in the clip below.

