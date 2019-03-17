Kevin Garnett’s $77M Lawsuit Still In Play After Judge’s Order

Kevin Garnett filed a suit against a Kentucky-based accounting firm to the tune of $77 million after the firm worked with a third-party in what he felt was a larger scheme. The accounting tried to have the case dismissed but a judge granted the NBA legend an opportunity to have his day in court.

The Blast reports:

Last year, Garnett sued his Kentucky-based accounting firm, Welenken CPAs, and its partner, Michael A. Wertheim.

Garnett accused the firm of participating in a scheme in which they helped a third-party money manager steal $77 million from the NBA star over the years.

The suit claimed that the accountant helped a man named Charles Banks IV in defrauding millions from Garnett. The scheme involved using businesses that both Banks and Garnett had an interest in.

Garnett accused his accountant of knowing that millions were being stolen but did nothing about it.

The outlet adds that Banks is currently serving time after fleecing retired NBA star Tim Duncan out of millions.

