Toy-Like Object Resembling Grenade Causes Scare In Maryland

HURLOCK, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say that what appeared to be a grenade left at a vacant home may have been a toy.
Officers were called Friday about a possible grenade near the carport of a vacant home in Dorchester County.
Troopers came to the Hurlock home after they were called by an inspector working on the vacant home.
People were asked to remain in their homes until a bomb technician determined the object was inactive and made of plastic, like a toy. Neighbors were then notified that there was no danger.
Source:FoxBaltimore
