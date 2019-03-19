Morning Message: What’s Your Goal in Life? Do You Love It? Do You Really Love It?

In order to survive in this life we all must work and earn money. No matter what type of income it is, our work should result in payment. But when you are doing what you love, your passion sometimes the paycheck takes a backseat. Steve Jobs shares in today’s morning message that “if you don’t love it, you’re going to fail!” And no one wants to fail in life…right? Hopefully this message will help you find your life passion, if you haven’t already. It’s never too late or too early. See the full message above or below…

