The Great Debate! When is it okay to bring the person you’re talking to back to your place? feat. Lorel!

Our special guest Lorel has brought some topics to the table for our great debate. Today’s topic is asking, What’s an appropriate amount of time to wait to bring someone you’re talking to back to your place? DJ Money says he’s very particular so he’d rather go pay for a hotel room than bring a girl to his place. Trust Issues. But Lorel shared that as a girl you have to be extra extra careful who you let in your personal space so it would definitely depend but if she isn’t able to come over his place than some assumptions will be made. Are you hiding a kid? a wife? a family? or are you just dirty as hell! See some of our other responses in the comments on the instagram post below…

WE ALSO WANT TO THANK LOREL FOR JOINING US to start off the week! We had too much fun!

Thank You @StarringLoreL for joining us 😁 We had too much fun‼️ pic.twitter.com/RS6cIp49iN — Angie Ange In The Morning (@AngieAngeAM) March 19, 2019

Also On 93.9 WKYS: