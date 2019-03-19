Baltimore County Police said an off-duty State Trooper was arrested in an alleged road rage incident.
Baltimore County police responded just before 6:30 p.m. for a reported assault on Interstate 695 near the Liberty Road exit. Police found that a man and woman were traveling on the outer loop when the man changed lanes.
At that point, police say a Volkswagen Jetta came beside their car. He then allegedly pointed a handgun at the couple.
Source:Fox Baltimore
MD State Trooper Charged In Road Rage Incident While Off Duty was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
