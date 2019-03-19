Report: Mike Trout & Los Angeles Angels Agree On A 12-Year $430 Million Dollar Deal

The Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout are reportedly finalizing the largest contract in professional sports history.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Trout and the Angels are working on a 12-year deal worth more than $430 million. Trout would receive $36 Million a year, topping Zack Greinke’s previous record average of $34.4 million with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The previous sports record was held by Boxer Saul “Canelo” Alverez who signed an 11-fight contract worth $350 Million Dollars with London-based video streaming service DAZN.

Trout was due to be a free agent following the 2020 season and new Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper was already lobbying him to the join the team. Trout is a native of Millville, New Jersey which is 45 minutes away from Philadelphia.

Trout is considered the premier talent in Baseball with career .307 batting average with 240 home runs, 648 RBIs, 793 runs and 189 stolen bases and now will be paid as such.

