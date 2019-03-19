Stephen Curry Hits Longest 3-Pointer Of The Season [Video]

Steph Curry is on a rare wave this year. He just drained the farthest 3-pointer of the season without breaking a sweat.

As spotted on Bleacher Report, the sharp-shooting guard proved once again why he earns top billing with the Golden State Warriors.

Time was ticking down at the close of the first quarter of their away game versus the San Antonio Spurs. While on the opposite side of the court the baby-faced assassin took a running jumper from 61 feet away and nailed it with help from the backboard. The shot put the crowd on ice, to say the least.

While Dub Nation took the loss that night, Curry’s buzzer beater could not be ignored. ESPN has confirmed that it is the longest three-point shot made during the 2018-2019 season. He discussed the memorable moment during his post-game interview.

“I might be delusional, but every time I shoot it, I feel like it’s going in. You kind of know right away whether it has a chance or not. Some of them are in and out, it’s close, whatever,” Curry explained. “That one felt great, I was running after [it]. A cool way to end the quarter, I just wish we had gotten the win, too.”

The Warriors are currently tied with the Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the Western Conference. You can view the clip below.

