Kobe Bryant Would Trade Lakers Young Core for Anthony Davis

The biggest story surrounding the NBA’s trade deadline was about a trade that didn’t even happen. Once the media caught wind of Anthony Davis’ desire to leave New Orleans and that his preferred location was Los Angeles, the story was discussed ad nauseum until the trade deadline passed.

Despite the fact that the trade deadline was nearly two months ago, there are still some who are talking about what the proposed trade did to the Lakers’ morale. Los Angeles reportedly offered up the farm for Davis with a package that included the core of the Lakers youth movement in Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram.

While the debate at the time was whether the package (which also included picks) was enough to justify trading Davis, for the Pelicans, that answer was no. But for Kobe Bryant, if the opportunity was really there, he would have advised the Lakers to make the trade.

In an interview with AS.com, Bryant spoke about the upcoming FIBA World Championship and gave his thoughts on the proposed trade (translated from Spanish by a Reddit user).

“Kuzma, Lonzo, Ingram… are the three of them better than Anthony Davis? No! Ciao! Bye! Anthony Davis is one of the best players in the world. Not currently, in history. What are we talking about? If you can trade for Anthony Davis, you do it. If not, alright. We have three players who are very young and work hard. They’re smart and they have to develop. But if you can trade for Anthony Davis… yes!”

There’s no telling what the Pelicans are going to do with Davis this summer. The Lakers would absolutely still love to bring him in, but with Ball and Ingram sidelined for the season with injuries, their package becomes less valuable. The Celtics will have a nice package they can put together for Davis that includes young players and a crazy number of draft picks

