Maryland lawmakers passed the ‘Fight for 15’ bill Wednesday.

As long as it’s signed by Gov. Larry Hogan, Maryland’s minimum wage will be $15 by 2025.

The bill passed 32-13. It also supports a gradual increase over the next few years to the new minimum wage.

Source: CBS Baltimore

