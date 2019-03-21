Working Women Wednesday Anika Hobbs speaks on Nubian Hueman & Black Love Experience Event

Anika Hobbs joins Angie Ange in the Morning to discuss her business, Nubian Hueman. She shares how the opportunities two of our previous “Working Women Wednesday” features, Melissa Bradley and Shelly Bell have given her.

Nubian Hueman is a Black Owned Business in SE DC that supports so many other Black Owned Businesses locally and overseas, “I’m just very passionate about People of Color having a platform” Anika shares with Angie Ange. Another part of Anika’s business is the Black Love Experience which is an event that has been happening over the past 6 years and will take place this weekend. Please support and visit her shop which is located in the Anacostia Art Center and listen to her full interview above or below…

Get More Info here: blackloveexperience.com

