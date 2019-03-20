CLOSE
Missing Man Chaz Faltz Found In Inner Harbor

Downtown Baltimore

Source: Edwin Remsberg / Getty

Chaz Faltz was found in the Inner Harbor last Friday and the Baltimore police department needs more answers. Chaz and I played Poker together every Tuesday at RA Restaurant and Lounge up until he went missing and that is how I got to know him. All of the people that knew him would tell you he was very cool, respectful and quiet. Our heart goes out to his family and friends I hope and pray that they can be strong while dealing with his death. Home going info below.  Peace and Blessings to ALL!!

