Chaz Faltz was found in the Inner Harbor last Friday and the Baltimore police department needs more answers. Chaz and I played Poker together every Tuesday at RA Restaurant and Lounge up until he went missing and that is how I got to know him. All of the people that knew him would tell you he was very cool, respectful and quiet. Our heart goes out to his family and friends I hope and pray that they can be strong while dealing with his death. Home going info below. Peace and Blessings to ALL!!

Source & Info

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Missing Man Chaz Faltz Found In Inner Harbor was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: