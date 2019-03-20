The Sun Is Back: A Feel Good Playlist To Help Celebrate The First Day Of Spring 

You guys, Spring…Is…Here! After what felt like the longest, darkest, coldest winter ever, the sun is finally back to bless us with some warmth and Vitamin D.

For most people, Spring is their favorite time of year because it symbolizes a lot of things in life. It’s the season when plants become alive again and hibernating animals return for some good ol’ fresh air. Nature pretty much gets her life back now that the sun has returned and it has a direct impact on our minds and bodies.

Springtime is usually associated with new love, romance, and an abundance of good things in our lives. As a human being, it’s pretty much impossible not to feel the vibrational shift all around when the sweet season returns.

“I never realize how depressed winter makes me feel until those sunny spring days come. Phew.”- @Tybearzz

“Spring makes me so happy and now she’s here i feel my heart defrosting.”- @Scullystan

“All this sunshine makes me feel like sunshine. I. LOVE. SPRING.”- @AlyanaSharp

There’s usually a scientific reason for why we feel the way we feel, and the effects that the seasons have on us aren’t any different. The simple fact that there is more daylight plays a huge part in why Springtime makes us feel so good. According to Mental Floss:

Daylight Saving Time, which moves the clock forward starting in March, gives you even more light hours to get things done. Those extra hours of sun can be a major mood-booster, according to some research. A 2016 study of students in counseling at Brigham Young University found that the longer the sun was up during the day, the less mental distress people experienced.

But that’s not all. According to a study in the Review of Economics and Statistics, Daylight Savings Time also means less crime.

After Daylight Saving Time started in the spring, there was a 27 percent drop in robberies during that extra hour of evening sunlight, and a 7 percent drop over the course of the whole day.

But most importantly, we get to spend more time outside — which makes everything better.

Warmer temperatures mean you can spend more time outside without freezing your feet off, which is great for mental health. Across the seasons, research has found that taking walks in nature slows your heart rate and makes you more relaxed. A 2005 study from the University of Michigan linked spending 30 minutes or more outside in warm, sunny spring weather to higher mood and better memory.- Mental Floss

Now that you know all the scientific reasons why you feel so good during the Spring, hit the flip for 10 songs that’ll make you feel even better this season. Happy Spring!

