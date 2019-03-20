Tevin Campbell is About to Make a Big Television Appearance

Tevin Campbell has been rarely seen since his prime in the 90’s but it looks like we will be seeing a whole lot more of him in the near future. Campbell took to social media to make a big announcement that he was on the set of Queen Sugar and will be joining the cast!

Evidently, the diehard fans of Tevin Campbell are the reason he’s been added to the cast. During season 3 fans took to Twitter and braided writer and creator of the hit series Ava Duvernay with tweets requesting that Campbell is added to the cast showing the power of social media does in fact work!

No word on what his role entails or if it’s a reoccurring role but with Ava DuVernay behind this we know it’s gonna be good! Queen Sugar will make it’s return to OWN with season 4 on June 12th.

